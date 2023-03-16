Watch Now
What it was like for fifth graders to explore CMA headquarters

A group of lucky fifth graders had the chance to learn at CMA headquarters for a day.
Posted at 8:34 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 21:34:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's something you don't see every day — a group of fifth graders, walking into the Country Music Association's Headquarters on Music Row.

The group, from Cane Ridge Elementary School, is welcomed by Franklin Willis, Community Impact Director of the CMA.

The students are all ears, especially when Mr. Willis invites them to take part in making music. Many of them are given boomwhackers, a plastic tube, that makes sounds when hit with the hand. And then others receive rhythm sticks, making completely different sounds when struck together.

The students enjoyed the field trip.

