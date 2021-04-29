EF-1 tornado injures one, damages homes in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After surveying damage in northeastern Henry County, National Weather Service officials confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit the area when storms passed through Wednesday evening.

One person was injured when the tornado, which reached speeds of up to 95-100 mph, hit several mobile homes west of Log Cabin Road. Two of them were turned on their sides.

Other damage reports came from Buchanan Road where the roofs of several homes were damaged and a storage shed was destroyed.

It also destroyed a large metal building and uprooted trees near U.S. Highway 79.