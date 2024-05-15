EF0 tornado confirmed in Lawrence County on May 14

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado hit Lawrence County on May 14.

The area was warned for severe thunderstorms for much of Middle Tennessee until 8 p.m.

The tornado touched down near Ethridge. The estimated peak wind was 85 mph with a path length of 3.86 miles. The width of the tornado was 100 yards.

NWS surveyors said the damage consisted of trees snapped and uprooted. A few farm buildings were destroyed. Some houses had damage to the roof.

EF0 tornadoes are classified with wind speeds between 65 mph to 85 mph.

This information is preliminary, according to the surveyors with NWS.