EF0 tornado hits Murfreesboro for the first one on record in the month of July

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An EF0 tornado touched down in Murfreesboro on Monday afternoon, primarily in the downtown portion of the city, according to the National Weather Service.

A preliminary report from NWS said the wind speeds peaked at 75 mph. Its path was 3.38 miles with a width of 100 yards. South of the tornado downburst winds up to 80 mph caused more significant damage than the tornado did, NWS said.

You can watch video of the winds below.

This is the first tornado to occur in the month of July in Rutherford on record. Tornado data tracks back to 1950, and unofficial records go back to the 1800s.

Middle Tennessee State University saw damage from the storm along with downtown Murfreesboro.

