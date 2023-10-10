Watch Now
Effort to relocate TPAC must pass a key hurdle this Thursday

Renderings provided by Metro of the potential future for the East Bank of the Cumberland.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:00:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the last 43 years, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center has called the corner of 6th and Deadrick home. But in the next 3-4 years, that could be changing.

For the last two years, the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee have been considering a plan to relocate TPAC to the new East Bank development, anchored by a new enclosed Titans stadium.

The first key hurdle for the project comes Thursday, when the State Building Commission is expected to approve $200 million in grants, with another $300 million slated to be included in next year's state budget.

But in order to qualify for the state dollars, TPAC would have to put up their own $100 million. That would likely come from a capital campaign, raised by TPAC.

According to some preliminary renderings, the new TPAC site would be where current Nissan Stadium Lot R is located. According to Metro's vision for the new neighborhood, a mix of apartments, retail and hotels would fill the rest of the space along with the new Titans stadium.

The state is hoping to eventually either sell or re-purpose the James K. Polk office building that houses the three stages at TPAC.

A representative for TPAC told NewsChannel 5 that no one from the organization was avaialable for an interview Tuesday, but that the process "is still in the early stages."

