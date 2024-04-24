Effort underway to help those displaced by fire at Biltmore Place apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a fire this week that impacted nearly three dozen units at the Biltmore Place apartments in Nashville.

But we know the story doesn't end there.

Tuesday, we checked back in with neighbors to see how they were doing.

Robbin Webster was one of the residents who is now homeless.

"It's so sad, I really loved that place, I loved living down here," Robbin said. "I don't want my grandchildren to come to some place they're not used to, but they're going to have to."

Robbie King, the owner of the apartments, says one neighbor went door to door during the fire to make sure everyone was out.

"I got emotional when I heard that, seeing all the children in the room and knowing he may have helped save their lives," Robbie said.

As a result, no one was injured in the fire.

Perpetue Djona still has her dog Chance. They were separated for two hours during the fire, with Chance still inside their unit. After our interview, Perpetue headed to the vet to pick Chance up.

"Hopefully he's just wagging his tail when I get to him!" Perpetue said.

And thanks to the apartment's landlord, those displaced have not a shelter, but hotel rooms to begin getting their lives back together.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Robbie said. "These folks pay me rent every month, thankfully we don't have incidents like this very often so I view it as an opportunity to pay back."

There's no word yet on what started the fire.

The owners of the apartment have set up a gofundme account to help those affected by the fire replace their belongings.