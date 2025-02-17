Efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce are hitting Middle Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — As promised on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump is cutting what he calls an oversized federal government.

Now, nearly all probationary workers are out of a job with little warning.

The cuts are hurting some Middle Tennessee families, including a family in Lebanon with a lot on their plate.

"[It] turned our world upside down. Like we don't know what's going to happen," said the suddenly terminated Department of Veteran's Affairs worker.

We won't be using the name of the HR professional who contacted NewsChannel 5 after she was emailed her termination letter on Thursday. She doesn't want anything to ruin her chances of getting her job back. It's allowed her to work remotely, help her husband, who is active duty military, and care for her two kids, including one with leukemia.

She's speaking out about her termination because it felt important.

"I cried just as much as when I found out my son's cancer came back... I was hoping to have my pension after all this, do my 20 years, and now, we're here with the unknown." she said.

In the last few days, nearly all probationary employees were laid off by the Trump administration. Those are government workers with less than a year or two on the job. Probationary workers cannot typically appeal their removal, which makes them easy targets.

The HR professional has been with the VA for more than eight years. When she switched jobs within the VA in 2023, she was put in the probationary category.

"There should've been a little more effort and thought going into it," she said.

This got us wondering just how many federal workers in Tennessee could have their jobs cut.

When we broke the numbers down, we found that 30% of Tennessee's workforce has been in their position with the federal government for less than two years. That breaks down to 4,146 for less than a year and 5,589 employees between one and two years. Almost 500 of the one year or less are veterans.

"Hopefully we can pay our mortgage at the end of this..." the former VA worker said.

On top of everything, the termination letter the local worker received criticized her performance. She's received nothing but positive evaluations over the years. This leaves her concerned about landing another good job.

"If I go to get another job, what are people going to think about that? They basically just screwed me over," she said.

Nationwide, more than 1,000 workers at the VA were laid off. It will save the department $98 million a year.

