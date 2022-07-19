Eight cases of Monkeypox reported in Tennessee

(WTVF) — There are now eight confirmed cases of Monkeypox in Tennessee, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In total, the United States has more than 1,900 cases.

CBS News reports this is the largest outbreak in our nation's history.

"Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion before the development of rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms other than rash," the Tennessee Department of Health said.

According to a CBS News report, officials said a lot of the cases have spread among men who have sex with men, generally through skin-to-skin intimate contact or by sharing contaminated towels and bedding.

Anyone is able to contract the illness.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including:

