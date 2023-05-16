Eight puppies were dumped and abandoned. Here's how you can help them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight adorable puppies were recently discovered abandoned on the side of the road in Lebanon. Now, the Lebanon Police Department is asking the community for support in finding these deserving puppies their fur-ever homes.

Police don't know who is responsible for the act.

"It’s a felony animal abandonment that falls under animal cruelty," Animal Control officer Zach Gardner said.

However, charging someone in connection with the abandonment may prove challenging without catching them in the act. Gardner does understand the difficult times some people may fall upon but stressed that abandoning animals is not the solution.

The puppies — consisting of three boys and five girls — were discovered near Hartman Drive.

Upon their rescue, the puppies were found to be covered in ticks.

"We've probably pulled 100 ticks off of each one," Gardner said.

After receiving proper veterinary care, they are now eagerly searching for a new home.

"We were full as it was, and taking in eight pups was a challenge. Just about all the shelters stay at maximum capacity. We got lucky and had a few dogs find homes," Gardner said.

To provide temporary shelter for abandoned puppies, Animal Control is currently utilizing space at the Lebanon Police Department. Officer Richard Clark enjoys the puppies nearby.

"Who doesn't want to play with a puppy? It's a fun part of the job to be able to do it," Officer Clark said.

He is committed to ensuring that the puppies find loving and caring homes where they can thrive.

The puppies are very playful and energetic. They are believed to have a mix of German Shepherd and Mastiff.

Despite the challenging circumstances they endured, the Lebanon Police Department believes that these puppies deserve a chance at a happy life.

"Dumping them on the side of the road isn't the way to do it. We're thankful someone reached out so we could take care of them," Officer Clark expressed.

Animal Control wants people to remember the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent unwanted litters.

These puppies have already received their first set of shots, along with flea and tick medication, ensuring their continued well-being.

If you're looking to bring a bundle of joy into your life, you can adopt them by calling the Lebanon Police Department. You can also reach out to Animal Control directly on Facebook.