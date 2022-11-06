Eight residents displaced after Murfreesboro apartment fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight residents of a Murfreesboro apartment building have been displaced after a fire Saturday.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Dusan Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials saw flames coming through the roof of the single-story apartment building. MFRD crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames and ensure that all residents were accounted for.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist the displaced residents. MFRD reports that no one was injured in the fire.

MFRD is investigating the cause of the fire.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

