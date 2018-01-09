Elderly Victim Injured In Maury County Fire

CULLEOKA, Tenn. - An elderly resident was injured in a house fire in Maury County.

Crews responded to the fire just before 12:45 p.m. Monday at a home on Tanyard Hollow Road.

Authorities said the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

One elderly person inside the home was able to get out; however, the victim had critical burn injuries and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Fire officials reminded the public to check on elderly family members and make sure their smoke detectors are working properly. Specialty alarms are also available for those who are deaf or hearing impaired.