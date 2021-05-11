Election Commission votes to put Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act before voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposal to limit property tax increases in Nashville will go before the voters.

The Davidson County Election Commission made the decision Monday night in a 3 to 2 vote.

This is the second effort by the group 4 Good Government to put the 2021 Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act (NTPA) on a ballot for Nashville residents to vote on. The NTPA would limit how much the city's tax rate could go up each year.

The first attempt ended when a judge ordered the wording on the petition wasn't clear enough to put the proposal in front of voters.

The issue is expected to be placed on a ballot within the next two to three months.