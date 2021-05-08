Election commission certifies enough signatures for property tax referendum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will a proposal to limit property tax increases make it on the ballot?

This is the second effort to get the 2021 Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act (NTPA) on a ballot and in front of Nashville voters. The NTPA would limit how much the city's tax rate could go up each year.

After the group "4 Good Government" sent out direct mailers to gather signatures, this week, both the Election Commission and Metro Clerk's office verified and certified enough valid signatures to put the issue in front of voters, but the election commission still has the final say.

"These are citizens, who wanted this on the ballot, and that's the election commission's job is to let people vote, let people run for office, and let people vote on ballot initiatives," said Jim Roberts with 4 Good Government.

The last time this proposal almost got in front of voters, a judge ordered the wording of the petition wasn't clear enough. This time, backers of the petition say that won't be a problem.

"We took the petition and we made changes directly in response to the chancellor's order," said Roberts.

Last year, several city departments said if that ballot measure had passed, it would result in severe cuts to several city departments and Metro Public Schools.

Nashville election officials are set to meet Monday.