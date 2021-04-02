Nashville commemorates bicentennial of Greek independence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a big day in Nashville at the Parthenon, the city celebrated a big anniversary in the Greek war for independence 200 years earlier.

On Thursday, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in the U.S. commemorated 200 years since the start of the Greek war for independence, driven by the same things Americans fought for less than 50 years earlier.

Happy to celebrate Greece’s 200th Anniversary of Independence at the Parthenon. I welcome his Eminence Archbishop @Elpidophoros of America and Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou to Nashville – the “Athens of the South.” pic.twitter.com/aKeo5Cut4t — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 1, 2021

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the objects of every citizen, no matter their city or state," said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Greece's Ambassador to the U.S. was also in attendance.