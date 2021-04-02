Watch
Nashville commemorates bicentennial of Greek independence

It was a big day in Nashville at the Parthenon, the city celebrated a big anniversary in the Greek war for independence 200 years earlier.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 01, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a big day in Nashville at the Parthenon, the city celebrated a big anniversary in the Greek war for independence 200 years earlier.

On Thursday, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in the U.S. commemorated 200 years since the start of the Greek war for independence, driven by the same things Americans fought for less than 50 years earlier.

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are the objects of every citizen, no matter their city or state," said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Greece's Ambassador to the U.S. was also in attendance.

