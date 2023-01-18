Elections chief offers behind-the-scenes look at how Nashville counts votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an election that ended with hundreds in Nashville voting for races they shouldn't have.

While the errors in last November's election weren't big enough to change any election outcomes, the head of elections in Nashville said the problem was caused by mapping errors due to redistricting.

As a result, Nashville elections administrator Jeff Roberts said his office needs to focus more on extra checks following redistricting cycles, and put more effort into public outreach.

So Tuesday, Roberts hosted a behind-the-scenes look at a mock election as a means to build back confidence in the voting process in Nashville.

"Anything we can do to give the voters more confidence that we are working to put together a good process for them, anything we could do with that should be our goal," Roberts said.

The mock election took place from beginning to end, including voting and the audit process that takes place after.