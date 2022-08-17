Eliminating pedestrian deaths? Nashville council voted on a plan to do just that

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A plan to reach zero pedestrian deaths in Nashville made its way Tuesday night through Metro Council.

Members voted 27-7-2 to pass the initiative, which would primarily go through the purview of the Nashville Department of Transportation.

The five-year plan aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe mobility options for all. The proposal has been in the works since Mayor John Cooper announced his commitment to the project in January of 2020.

In 2021, 38 pedestrians were killed on Nashville's streets. In all, 132 people died in traffic incidents in Nashville last year, making it the deadliest year for traffic deaths since 1966.