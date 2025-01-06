Embracing the cold: How a Nashville bicycle courier manages in dropping temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tyler Logel describes himself as an independent bicycle courier who works year-round, rain or shine.

"I'll take whatever Mother Nature gives me versus A-C, 7 days a week!" he said.

While a lot of us have the luxury of staying inside when it drops to colder temperatures, that's not the case for Tyler — especially this upcoming week.

The weather is supposed to take a dip into the teens and twenties, with rain and even snow potential in the forecast.

Tyler explains he wears layers to stay warm, including a windbreaker and a face mask. But he says it's not the actual weather that's his biggest hurdle during wintertime.

"I'm not afraid of snow, but black ice is really no joke," explained Tyler, noting he's mainly focused on staying safe on slick roads, alongside potentially careless drivers.

"Biggest thing is just be mindful," he tells drivers. "Be aware of all your surroundings. I'd say texting and driving is the biggest thing that scares me."

Despite the dangers, the Bike Guy has a job to do — one he says he wouldn't change for the world.

"The community definitely makes it all worth it," Tyler concluded.

