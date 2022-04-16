Emergency pothole repairs to continue Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting emergency paving on I-40, I-65 and SR-41 after the conclusion of the holiday weekend.

TDOT crews and contractors will be working in Davidson and Sumner Counties beginning Monday at 9 a.m.

One repair team will be working on I-24 from New Hope Road to Briley Parkway, or mile markers 31 to 42, in both the east and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another will be paving in the westbound lane of SR-41 from mile markers 0 to 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The repairs will result in daytime lane closures while work is underway. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly.

Overnight pothole patching will be done on I-40 East and West from mile markers 220 to 223 and on I-65 North and South from mile markers 85 to 97.

TDOT's roadwork was paused over the weekend out of consideration of holiday travel optimization.

To alert TDOT to potholes along their route, motorists may submit this online form.