They had just completed their nursey. Then came the tornado. And a healthy baby girl.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tornado survivor has given birth after their family’s home was damaged in Clarksville.

Paul and Candice Moyer were getting their house ready to welcome their second baby when her weather radio and phone went off. They grabbed their son, Waylon, and went to the basement. When they came upstairs, they saw that a piece of wood had punctured the crib.

On Copperfield Court, there's a wide debris field from the EF3 tornado.

"And you could hear the roar like the train that everyone always says," Candice Moyer said.

Candace said they had just finished the nursery, and all the clothes for the baby had been put up. Now, everything is ruined.

"It was really sad to see all of that go.” Moyer said. "And they were covered in insulation and the car seat. It was just really sad and emotional,”

Then two days after the tornado hit, Candice gave birth to a healthy baby girl on their anniversary.

“She’s been doing good. She’s been sleeping a lot today and she’s pretty calm,” Moyer said.

Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces at Tennova Hospital.

"Grateful," Moyer said.

Candice and Vivian Moyer



For neighbors like Emily Tyminski, it's a relief that both mother and baby are OK.

“We cried with her all night, and it was really sad," Tyminski said.

She said Candice had just shown her their swamp-themed nursery before the tornado came through their street.

"It was really devastating to see that like crushed the day after," Tyminski said.

But she's happy that Vivian is doing well.

"She’s so beautiful and so healthy. I can’t wait to meet her," Tyminski said.

It will take months for their neighborhood to rebuild so they'll be moving to a new rental home.

They have a GoFundMe page. The money will go towards baby items and their new rental.

