Watch Now
News

Actions

Employers hope to fill 1000 openings at Goodwill job fair on Tuesday

laptop
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
<sub>File image</sub>
laptop
Posted at 5:11 AM, Jul 09, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for work?

Goodwill will host a job fair featuring more than a dozen employers seeking to fill more than 1000 positions.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 937 Herman Street in Nashville.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community