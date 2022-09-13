Empty Sears store up for lease at RiverGate Mall, nearby department store could become apartments

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another shopping space could soon change hands at the RiverGate Mall.

The empty Sears store at 1000 Rivergate Parkway is up for lease. The property is 154,539 sq. ft. It is listed by Baker Storey McDonald Properties.

While the vacant Sears property is not zoned for residential living, it is doors away from an empty Macy's which soon could be. The former Macy's property is owned by a different company than Sears. A developer with that company submitted plans last spring to turn the Macy's property into 476 residential units. Greater Nashville Realtors President Steve Jolly could see something similar happening with the Sears property.

"The reason being because land is so expensive in Nashville, and that's what is causing home prices at any price point to be very expensive. If we can take underperforming property and turn it into performing property, we've kind of skipped a step and made something out of nothing," said Steve Jolly.

A City of Goodlettsville official told NewsChannel 5 that Goodlettsville's planning director is meeting with engineers to talk about the Macy's property on Wednesday. They will discuss a revised design for that property which could go before the planning commission this fall. It is likely that the request to rezone some of the empty Macy's to mixed-use will remain on the table.

According to Jolly, mixed-use is appealing to Nashville newcomers.

"They want to be close to restaurants, retail and things they enjoy, and so, I think that's mostly who we're really attracting right now. We're attracting a lot of young folks, a lot of the tech community," Jolly said.

Despite reports, none of the stores at the RiverGate Mall are up for sale by the mall owner, Hendon Properties.