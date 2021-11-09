Endangered Child Alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing from Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 3-year-old who has been missing from Gallatin since Saturday.

The TBI issued the alert Tuesday, saying Noah Clare may be with 35-year-old Jacob Clare, who is wanted by Gallatin police for custodial interference.

Noah is 3’5” tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jacob Clare is 6’7” tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The TBI said they may be traveling in a silver/grey Subaru Outback.

On Monday, Gallatin police said it’s believed Jacob Clare left Ohio County, Kentucky either late Nov. 5 or earlier Nov. 6 and was en route to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, with family. According to police, he never showed up.

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare, or have information about where they may be, please contact the Gallatin Police Dept at 615-451-3838, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.