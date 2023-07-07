Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 10-year-old from Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you seen this boy? An endangered child alert has been issued for 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons from Madison.

Police say he ran away from home after getting into an argument with one of his parents around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

He's 4'8", 100 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

He was last wearing black pants, a gray t-shirt, and no shoes. Police say he ran away from his home on Kemper Drive and is believed to be in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison.

If you see him, you're asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.