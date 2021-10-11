Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Bedford County girl

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl from Bedford County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert early Monday morning, saying Trisha Luttrell has a known medical condition.

Trisha is 4’5”, 64 lbs. w/blonde hair & hazel eyes. She was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans & slide sandals w/pink & silver mermaid sequins. There is known known direction of travel.



Tips? Call Bedford Co. SO at 931-968-3232 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/mGdX3Wk0tj — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 11, 2021

The TBI said Trisha is 4’5”, weighs 64 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and slide sandals with pink and silver mermaid sequins.

They said there is no known direction of travel.

If you see her or have any information, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.