Watch
News

Actions

Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Bedford County girl

items.[0].image.alt
TBI
The TBI said Trisha Luttrell was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville. She has a known medical condition.<br/>
trishaluttrell.jpg
Posted at 5:45 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 06:49:09-04

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl from Bedford County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert early Monday morning, saying Trisha Luttrell has a known medical condition.

The TBI said Trisha is 4’5”, weighs 64 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and slide sandals with pink and silver mermaid sequins.

They said there is no known direction of travel.

If you see her or have any information, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap