Engaged TN couple injured in car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A newly engaged Tennessee couple on their way to a birthday party had life flash before their eyes after an accident on the interstate.

Malia Duarte and her fiance Austin were headed to her dad's 50th birthday in Alabama in late October.

On the way, they say a tire flew off of a trailer and hit their car head-on.

While the couple, and their little dog Oreo, survived the crash, Austin suffered a traumatic brain injury and was LifeFlighted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Two weeks later, he's thankfully recovering, closer to family in his hometown of Nashville.

"So thankful," said Malia. "I was so scared that night that I was gonna lose him."

He'll get facial surgery and physical therapy at Vanderbilt before they head back home to Knoxville.

But his future wife has a message for that driver.

"If they just see this and are able to take the extra time to look at their equipment, check it before they're hitting the road, [and] having the right installers if they know they just got new installation," Malia said that's what she hopes for.

"It's money you don't want to spend, nobody wants to spend that money, but it really makes a difference, and you don't think it's going to happen to you until it happens to you."

If you want to support Austin and Malia financially, you can visit their GoFundMe.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.