Engineers share how they're managing Cumberland River levels ahead of more storms this weekend

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee has been hit by a massive amount of rain and is expected to get even more this weekend. As a result, some people who live along the Cumberland River could see some flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of water levels for the Cumberland River. "Public safety, of course, is our number one priority," said David Bogema, Water Management Section Chief for the Corps.

Percy Priest Dam

Catherine Steward/WTVF Sky 5 shows how no water is currently spilling from Percy Priest Dam in Nashville.

To help prevent some of the flooding along the Cumberland River, Percy Priest Dam is currently not releasing any water until this weather event is over. Water from Priest lake eventually spills into the Cumberland River just upstream from Downtown Nashville. Several dams upstream from Nashville, including Center Hill Dam, Dale Hollow Dam, and Wolf Creek Dam (Lake Cumberland) are also holding back water, to help reduce water volume downstream.

These four dams are not expected to release much, if any, water over the next days. Their excess water will start flowing once the Cumberland River gets back to a normal level. That could take several more days.

Old Hickory Dam

Catherine Steward/WTVF Sky 5 shows water flowing strongly from Old Hickory Dam on the Davidson - Sumner County line.

Unfortunately, it's a much different story at Old Hickory Dam. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently releasing a torrent of water, because they don't have any more room to hold water back. Otherwise, homes that surround Old Hickory Lake would likely flood.

"It has very little storage, so pretty much any rain that falls and runs off into Old Hickory, we’re going to pass through like we are right now," said Bogema.

Cheatham Dam

Catherine Steward/WTVF All gates are raised at Cheatham Dam, as they anticpate more rain in the forecast.

The situation is even worse down at Cheatham Dam, downstream of Downtown Nashville. "Actually right now, Cheatham dam has lifted its spillway gates completely clear of the water, so the river is just passing right through Cheatham Dam," explained Bogema.

Cheatham Lake, which includes Downtown Nashville, has virtually no water storage area, so all of the water is flowing straight through the dam towards the Clarksville area where the Cumberland is already in minor flood stage. According to river forecasts, the Cumberland in Clarksville will reach Moderate flood stage before it crests this weekend. "Water levels in Clarksville are going to stay a little bit elevated over the weekend and into next week," said Bogema.

The Corps of Engineers say they are doing all they can to hold back as much water as they can. Even though some of the dams along the main stem of the Cumberland are not helping with water retention, they are grateful for their flood control dams upstream that can make a big difference. "By controlling those releases, we can actually control releases from 75% of the drainage area above Nashville," said Bogema.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.