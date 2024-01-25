Enjoy local music starting this weekend at Cheekwood for the Winter Concert Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You do not have to wait until Spring to enjoy Cheekwood. This weekend is its Winter Concert Series.

There will be three concerts starting Saturday with musicians playing jazz, the blues, and Latin music.

Last year was the first year Cheekwood did the Winter Concert Series, and Cheekwood said it sold out some of its shows. So you are going to want to reserve your ticket on the websitequickly!

Saturday the Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra will be performing at 7 p.m.

Then there will be two more shows each two weeks apart.

You can celebrate Mardi Gras on February 10 with the Crescent City Hoodoo All-Stars.

Then on February 24 you can bring out the salsa moves to the sound of the Music City Latin Orchestra.

All of the musicians are from Nashville.

Luckily it is all happening inside the Massey Auditorium, so Nathalie Lavine, Cheekwood's Vice President of Education and Outreach, said you do not have to worry about the weather, and can just enjoy a night out.

"People don't think about Cheekwood and music as being indoors but for our winter concert series we know folks want to get out of the house. We make parking really easy. You don't have to go downtown. So this is really great music that's easy and just something fun to do on a Saturday night," said Lavine.

You can also still appreciate beautiful florals while there for the music — Orchids at Cheekwood begins on February 10 and they will have some displayed in the auditorium.