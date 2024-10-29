Enjoy more than 50 types of tequila and mezcal at the Nashville Tequila Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you love tequila and Halloween, then we have the event for you!
The Nashville Tequila Festival is taking place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Yard (8 City Blvd). For $59, attendees can enjoy more than 50 types of tequila and mezcal, a photo booth, tacos and more! Your ticket includes 12 tequila tastings and lots of spooky surprises.
Proceeds benefit TennGreen and you must be 21+ to enter.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
