Enjoy more than 50 types of tequila and mezcal at the Nashville Tequila Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you love tequila and Halloween, then we have the event for you!

The Nashville Tequila Festival is taking place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Yard (8 City Blvd). For $59, attendees can enjoy more than 50 types of tequila and mezcal, a photo booth, tacos and more! Your ticket includes 12 tequila tastings and lots of spooky surprises.

Proceeds benefit TennGreen and you must be 21+ to enter.

