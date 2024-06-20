Enjoy Tennessee whiskey, hear wonderful live music and raise money for charity at the Distillery Roadshow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend you can drink the best Tennessee whiskey, hear wonderful live music and raise money for charity all under one roof!

I wanted to tell you about the Distillery Roadshow! It's coming to Nelson's Greenbriar Distillery this Saturday.

Some of the top independent distillers in the Volunteer state will be pouring their whiskey's while you hear the stories behind them from Fred Minnick, a top whiskey connoisseur and critic.

I had the chance to talk to Fred about the evening which will benefit Musicans on Call and how two of our local distillers are making a name for themselves nationally, especially Nelson's Greenbriar and Nashville Barrel Company!

"What they have been able to do in a short amount of time is nothing short of amazing," said Minnick. "Nelson's Greenbriar has one of the top 15 limited edition products and their honey cask finish that'll draw lines that'll draw crowds and you could taste it at our at our VIP session at Distilled roadshow and Nashville barrel created a concept has never been created before. And I feel like they are in the process, really showing the world how to start a new brand. What Nashville barrel has done is been incredible."

High praise from someone who tastes whiskey for a living! Minnick will tell you though, his real passion is helping charity! So, buy a ticket and help raise funds for Musicians on Call.

The Distillers’ Experience is $75 and includes tastings of more than 30 offerings at the distillery tables around Nelson's beautiful Oak Room. Then, the VIP Tasting is $200, but includes all that I mentioned plus a private tasting with Fred of a three year Honey Cask Vertical and the Nelson Brothers Calvados Cask Finish.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and you can purchase tickets here.