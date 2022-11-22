Enough food to feed an Army! Fort Campbell soldiers eat for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To thank them for their service, a Thanksgiving feast was served up to soldiers at Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team poured in for a Hawaiian-themed Thanksgiving feast.

"It’s just good food, good times," Justice Cathcart said.

Some soldiers have a lot to be thankful for.

"I’m thankful to be healthy — ten toes, ten fingers, two working eyes, and two semi-working ears," Cathcart said.

Caleb Strange enjoyed the meal too.

"It brings everybody together,” Strange said. “It really incorporates that the Army is one big family.”

Eating together helps with camaraderie.

"It just resembles something more than yourself; you’re not alone,” Strange said.

He said it boosts morale among the troops too.

"It just lets the soldiers know that we’re all there for one another," Strange said.

In line, there was an entire pig and plenty of punch. All of it was served by Generals and higher-ups.

"It’s a great time to give back, and a lot of people can’t go home 'cause a lot of people are from California, Alaska, Hawaii, all over — so, it’s really nice to be able to give soldiers the opportunity to show that we’re a big family," Kyle Likens said.

There was enough food to feed an Army.

"It kinda makes up for not being at home," Cathcart said.