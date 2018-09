Enraged Man Arrested After Causing Damage At Greyhound Station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested after he reportedly caused quite a bit of damage at the Greyhound terminal in Nashville.

The crime happened at the bus station on 5th Avenue South.

According to reports, the man, identified as David Shepherd, was upset over an issue with a ticket, and he allegedly became enraged.

Witnesses said he was yelling and saying racial slurs, as well as knocking things over and causing damage.

One witness recorded the incident on Facebook. You can view the video above.

Shepherd was arrested and charged with vandalism, public intoxication, trespassing, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Greyhound representative sent NewsChannel 5 the following statement:

"Greyhound has a zero tolerance policy for aggressive or unruly behavior at our terminals. In order to ensure the safety of our customers and staff, the individual was removed from our property by the local authorities. No injuries have been reported."