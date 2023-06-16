'Entirely worth it': Gov. Lee defends costly lawsuits stemming from bills passed by the legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several new Tennessee laws that got national attention when they were moving through the legislature are now back in the spotlight because the state is being sued over them.

And you, as the taxpayer, will be picking up the legal bill as the state has to defend them in court.

Union due deductions

Just this week, the Tennessee Education Association sued the state over ending the practice of allowing state teachers to deduct their union dues from their paychecks. Gov. Lee defended the law when asked about it Tuesday.

"I think the intent of that was to give teachers a pay raise and to make sure that taxpayer dollars are used appropriately," said Lee.

Metro Council reduction

Metro Nashville government is suing the state over several laws, like the Metro Council reduction, which still has to go through all the legal process, but a three-judge panel ruled the reduction can't happen until 2027.

Nashville Fairgrounds renovation

The city is also suing the state over the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway because the legislature changed the rules regarding how many council votes it takes to renovate the track.

BNA Board

Metro Nashville is also suing the state over a measure that vacates the board that governs Nashville International Airport and replace the board members with mostly state appointees.

"Well I think the airport is an enormously important asset for the state — it’s regional in nature," said Gov. Lee, during a media availability this week.

Public drag show ban

Then there's the controversial public drag show ban, that has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge out of Memphis. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti contends the stay only applies to Shelby County, but other legal experts say it's likely applicable statewide.

Gender Transition Surgeries for Minors

A judge will also have to consider the ban on gender transition surgeries for minors, which has also been challenged in court. That involves the state hiring expensive outside counsel paid by your tax dollars. Still, the governor remains committed to fighting off all of these challenges.

"I think bringing forth legislation that’s best for the people of Tennessee is entirely worth it," said Lee. "There will be those who oppose legislation or who believe it needs to be challenged, but that’s a process we see every year, and it’s followed through and we let that process play out."