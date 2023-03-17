'Entitled brat operating a business illegally': Walker Trucking & Excavating stop order issued

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After Ashland City officials denied an industrial permit, it appears that work is still being done at Walker Trucking & Excavating.

More than two years ago, Ashland City neighbors were upset that Walker Trucking & Excavating moved in next door.

“Looking for damage to our homes, we’ve had mantels fall. We’ve had pictures on walls come crashing down and break,” neighbor Keith Sturges said.

And this week, the city denied the company’s request for an industrial permit. Prior meetings were packed with concerned citizens.

Residents thought they'd won the battle, but after the vote, some of them saw trucks hauling rocks from the property.

Anonymous Walker truck using access road to State Route 12



Sturges said it's ridiculous.

“That we’ve got an entitled brat operating a business illegally, and that the city and the state is having a lot of difficulty enforcing their own laws,” Sturges said.

However, on Friday afternoon the Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed that they issued a stop order and asked Walker to cease and desist unlawful entry onto State Route 12.

Ashland City Vice Mayor Gerald Greer told NewsChannel 5 that multiple citations will be issued. They're unable to comment further at this time.

Walker's attorney, Bryan Lewis, responded to the criticism.

“He is removing stuff from his property. He is not digging. He is not mining. He is not blasting. It would be like any other person taking anything off their property.”

Lewis said his client has the right to make money on his land. “There’s been a narrative out there that he wants to run a rock quarry, that is not it, all he wants to do, is bring the land down to grade, and develop it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said they plan to sue the city and possibly other community members too.

“A lot of the neighbors are putting themselves in potential harm by making these allegations, and I mean legal harm — slander, or some type of suit like that for making these false allegations,” Lewis said

While they thought the saga was over, it appears it's just begun.

"Given the mountains of evidence against this operation, I mean from all angles, that they don’t really have a solid case," Sturges said.