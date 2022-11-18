Environmental group sounds the alarm after a 'sewer fungus' is found in a local creek

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — All around us are crystal clear examples of Tennessee's beautiful streams, and the team at the Harpeth Conservancy is working to keep it that way. But new pictures and video dating back to September show there's something clearly wrong at Trace Creek in Dickson County.

"We had a concerned neighbor who took pictures who lives near the outfall," said Grace Stranch, COO of the Harpeth Conservancy.

Just down from a spillway belonging to the White Bluff Wastewater Treatment Plant, you can see a white, stringy, hair-like substance.

"We looked at it and identified as Sphaerotilus Natans, that’s more commonly known as sewer fungus," said Stranch.

The team at the conservancy has determined that bacteria can only form if the wastewater plant isn't treating the sewage properly.

"A lot of the facilities don’t have all the capabilities they need to properly treat the sewage, the nitrogen and phosphorus," she said.

Sure, it may just be a small creek, but Trace Creek later feeds into the Harpeth River — one of the most popular places to swim or kayak in all of Middle Tennessee.

"People are out here all the time, so if we’re having this sewer fungus, what other contaminants are going into this highly recreated, state scenic river?" asked Stranch.

So the Harpeth Conservancy partnered with the Southern Environmental Law Center to file a letter to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, or TDEC. They're essentially asking for two things.

"Right now, they’re violating the current permit. The smell shouldn’t be changing, the color, none of that should be happening under the current permit. But it needs to go beyond that," she said.

Stranch also wants to see lawmakers or TDEC change the permit to specifically cut down on the level of nitrogen and phosphorus released into our waterways. The letter also asks that the Department impose a moratorium on connecting new dischargers to the plant until the current violations are resolved and more protective permit limits are in place.

Additionally, TDEC must update other permits for similar sewage treatment facilities to ensure the health of our shared waterways.

"Sewage water is a huge issue for our rivers, and we’re just going to see it more if we don’t get a handle on it now," said Stranch.

Because at least in her mind, why this is important, is crystal clear.

"This is what Trace Creek should like. It should be clear, it should be flowing," she said.

TDEC confirms to NewsChannel 5 that the letter is currently under review.