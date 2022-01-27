Eric Church to open new honky tonk on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another country music powerhouse is opening up shop on Lower Broadway. Eric Church announced he is opening a honky tonk named Chief’s on Lower Broadway.

According to a news release, Church has partnered with entrepreneur Ben Weprin as co-owners of a six-story property on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, in the old Cotton Eyed Joe building.

To pay homage to his roots in the Carolinas, Church said the rooftop of the new venue will include a Whole Hog BBQ restaurant from pitmaster Rodney Scott.

“Bringing a seated music venue to Lower Broadway while revitalizing and preserving a historic building is exactly the kind of investment Nashville’s entertainment sector needs,” said Mayor John Cooper, in a news release.

Chief’s is expected to open in 2023.

Church joins a list of celebrities who have opened businesses on Lower Broadway recently. Last year, singer Miranda Lambert opened Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina and Justin Timberlake was a partner in the new Twelve Thirty Club in the 5th and Broadway complex.