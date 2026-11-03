Escaped Tenn. convicted murderer Jacob Morley taken into custody, TBI confirms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jacob Allen Morley, a convicted murderer who escaped from a West Tennessee prison last month, is back in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Morley's capture around noon Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tennessee authorities contacted Missouri officials Tuesday after license plate recognition technology indicated Morley might be traveling through the state.

Morley was taken into custody around 11:34 a.m. in Carroll County, Missouri, near the town of Norborne. Several agencies assisted in his arrest, including the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

Authorities said more details about the arrest will be released when available.

Morley, 28, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder when he escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex near Tiptonville on Sunday, Oct. 25. Authorities later found a stolen truck believed to have been used in his getaway in southern Illinois.

The escape raised questions about how quickly state officials notified law enforcement and the public.

A NewsChannel 5 investigation found that the Tennessee Department of Correction waited more than seven hours to alert the public and several hours to notify local law enforcement after discovering Morley was missing.