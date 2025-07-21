Essential tips for stress-free flying with a baby: Pack smart, stay organized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a baby or toddler, maybe you've tried it or maybe you've just been to afraid to travel on a plane with your young child especially when you imagine your little adventure in the sky turning into a nightmare situation with screaming...flying snacks...or a diaper blowout!

You can't predict whether any of that will actually happen. But you can do a few things to help make your journey go smoother.

Kara Knox has been flying with her three kids since her oldest was just three months, and she’s faced plenty of curveballs on board.

“We’ve had poop explosions, running out of diapers, she didn’t have a spare change of clothes after a major spill, so I had to wrap her in a little napkin,” said Knox.

Flying with a baby isn’t always a walk in the park, but with the right gear in your bag, it doesn’t have to be such a bumpy ride. Rule number one? Go heavy on packing diapers. Think one per hour of travel, plus extras for delays.

“It sounds like a lot, but when you factor in layovers, delays, and unexpected messes, you’ll be glad you did!” said Consumer Reports' Siobhan Adcock.

Also, extra clothes for everyone! Not just your baby!

“You can tuck extra outfits into 1- or 2-gallon zip-top bags—that makes grabbing clean clothes easier,” said Adcock.

Next: Snacks! Lots of them! Bite-sized and easy to eat– dried fruit, cereal, pouches, are good choices.

“Don't forget extra formula or milk for your baby. TSA liquid limits don't apply to baby food and formula, so bring what you need!” added Adcock.

Use a backpack-style diaper bag so your hands stay free! Consumer Reports named the Dagne Dover Indi best for travel. For strollers, the Ultra-light Nuna TRVL is perfect for gate-checking and folding with one hand.

“Safety experts recommend using an FAA-approved child car seat; it is the safest option during turbulence, and it can make naps much easier too!”

And to keep your baby busy, pack a new small toy for every hour on board.

“Something inevitably always goes wrong, but that is all part of the adventure and in the long run it doesn’t matter.”

And don't stress if you forget something. Airports usually have last-minute essentials. And if you can take along A thick blanket that can double as a nursing cover or a play mat, plastic bags like doggie poop bags for dirty diapers, and a tiny pair of nail clippers, they can come in handy for everything from cutting snacks to opening packages.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.