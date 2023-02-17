Ethridge community surveying the damage after possible tornado

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A frightening day for many in the Ethridge community happened as severe storms passed through the area.

For the owner of this business though, things came incredibly close as a possible tornado passed through her building while she was inside.

“I was on the phone with my husband, and I said I have to get to the back it’s going to hit. Part of the front of the building is gone," Linda Staggs said.

Staggs said she feels incredibly lucky to be alive after seeing the building she works at partially destroyed and insulation flying everywhere.

“I was headed to the back, and I turned around and looked and saw the front building move. That’s why I said when I came out I expected it to be gone.”

Lawrence County EMA director Bill Phillips said only one person was injured and it was minor. He calls this an incredibly lucky day.

Staggs agrees and said that she knows it will take a while to rebuild. She’s positive about the opportunity to come out stronger.

