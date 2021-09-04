Even though Bonnaroo was canceled, there are still chances to see performers and vendors around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This was supposed to be Bonnaroo weekend, one of Tennessee's biggest music festivals, but for a second year in a row, the festival was canceled.

While it was canceled last year because of the pandemic, this year, organizers were forced to cancel the Manchester festival because of flooding.

All of the rain Middle Tennessee saw earlier in the week left the grounds saturated and waterlogged. Organizers said it wouldn't have been able to handle the thousands of music fans.

Bonnaroo performers understand how much the festival means to fans, so there’s a couple options around town to catch some of these acts.

A few artists took the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Friday night. Several artists and bands - including Liz Cooper and Khruangbin - played to a sold-out show.

Bonnaroo is also putting on a mini concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ascend Ampitheater in downtown Nashville. The event is called “A Bonnaroovian Gathering” and will feature artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and others.

Attendees will need a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card to enter.

Also happening this weekend back in Bonnaroo’s hometown of Manchester is The Other Fest. It will be on Saturday and Sunday from 6-11 p.m. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold.

The four-day event began Thursday showcasing more than 25 artists through multiple venues, like Common John Brewing Company, Bites of Europe and Prater’s Bar-B-Que.

The venues involved are thankful they’ll be staying busy throughout the weekend.

“Now we’ve got all these people who have come from all these places and they have nothing to do so we’re going to try to offer whatever we can," said Shelby Haggard, co-owner of Common John Brewery.

On Sunday, another concert with some of the female artists from Bonnaroo is happening at Exit/In.

With more than 100 vendors set to have been at the Bonnaroo festival this year, a lot of business was lost.

Dozens of vendors will be in one spot Saturday for their twist on the canceled event. From 4-8 p.m. the Packing Plant, a local art space in Wedgewood Houston, is putting on “Packaroo.”

Lots of makers and poets will be in attendance which are collaborating with the Free Nashville Poetry Library.

Official Bonnaroo merchandise won't be going to waste. Fans can snag posters, t-shirts, hats and much more at the Music City Shop inside Bridgestone Arena on Saturday from 9-6 p.m.

“There's a lot of people that have traveled from great distances to set up their tents and stuff to sell food and merchandise. So yes it has a huge impact on a lot of people," said Manchester general store owner Paul Thornton.

