Even with 200 on the waiting list, this housing unit patiently transitions those out of homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is tough finding affordable housing in Nashville but one housing unit is helping with that quandary.

Trevecca Towers offers units to those 62 and older or on disability, and help those who were previously living unhoused.

"They have lived with people and are now on their own and struggling. There's also the case of where they’re not used to having a roof over their head. They’re just out of their skin. They don’t feel like it’s normal," Trevecca Towers manager Karen Keifer said.

Lewis Parker Sr. knows it’s not easy going from experiencing homelessness to having a roof over your head. If you haven’t had to pay rent or cook for yourself, it can be a challenge.

At Trevecca Towers, Keifer sees it all the time when people move in and can’t get adjusted to their “new normal.”

In order to help them learn, Trevecca Towers offers a wide range of classes and programs to give residents like Parker an opportunity to learn.

"We can’t please everyone, but we are constantly reaching out to outside organizations to get resources," Keifer said.

They offer cooking classes and financial classes just to name a few. They have also brought in the fire department and the police department to talk with residents.

The fire department teaches them about the dangers of smoking in their apartment. The police department talks about crime in the area and how to avoid being scammed.

The property's staff wants to see people move in and stay.

“It’s a matter of discipline. When you move into somebody else’s place, you got to go by their rules," Parker Sr. said.

Currently, there’s a waitlist of 200 people wanting to move to Trevecca Towers. Rent is based on the resident’s total income.