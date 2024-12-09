Even with stage four cancer, this Nashville pastor is fundraising for Nourish the Heart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One big key to staying healthy is eating nutritious foods.

For some that's easier said than done. There are those who can't afford fresh fruits or vegetables.

And, that is where Nashville pastor Reverend Enoch Fuzz comes in to help.

The reverend is a big part of a program that feeds neighbors and saves lives and there's a way you can help.

"The idea of the food pharmacy is to tailor meals specific to the patient. Cancer gets protein and carbs, while heart disease needs low-fat foods."

Reverend Fuzz knows firsthand the importance of healthy eating — especially when you are fighting an illness.

He successfully battled Stage 4 lung cancer for the past half-decade. His doctor at Nashville General Hospital had this message for him.

"He said go and live your best life, and I'm doing as best I can."

A big part of that involves what you eat.

The food pharmacy at Nashville General is an incredible program now entering its fifth year having served more than a million meals to patients recovering from cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Rev. Fuzz, the pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church, has spearheaded the Nourish the Heart, raising money for the effort to help keep the pharmacy in operation.

"I've been advised you can't eat this. You need to eat this, and I'm learning what foods to eat at General Hospital. You really don't have to learn it because they just give it to you."

The food pharmacy offers fresh fruits, vegetables and other good foods for patients who may not have the resources to eat healthy meals.

"I'm a patient here, a heart patient and they thought I would be a good candidate to get some fresh fruit and vegetables. I have to eat better — eat healthy," said patient Rhonda Caruthers.

That's what Reverend Fuzz wants to hear.

"It's easy to eat the wrong food. The wrong food will send you to the ER."

He believes Nourish the Heart has saved lives with healthy food.

Reverend Fuzz and others are putting the word out hoping you can help.

NewsChannel 5 is proud to be part of the Nourish the Heart campaign year-round, but especially during the holiday season.

NewsChannel 5 and the Scripps Howard Fund are matching the first $5,000 donated by our viewers.

You can tap this link to donate.

