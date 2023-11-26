Event encourages Nashville to shop local Black businesses this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us are getting ready to spend this holiday season.

That's why several came together at the Scarrit Bennett Center in Nashville to support local Black entrepreneurs on this Small Business Saturday.

The 5th annual Shop Black Fest Nashville celebrates 75 Black-owned businesses and like-minded creators doing what they love.

"It makes me feel great and it encourages me to keep going," said one vendor, Duane Spears, who owns herbal tea business Quintessential Life.

"It makes a wonderful difference to me because I appreciate seeing the smiles on the people's faces," added Pink Suga Creations owner, Colette Shumate.

Not only does the event promote vendors like Colette, who've been at it for 38 years, but it also makes a difference for hard-working entrepreneurs ready to take the next step, according to one of the co-founders.

"Absolutely, one vendor that's been with us a long time announced they're opening up a storefront," said event co-founder, Greg Westbrook. "That's the goal for us is to be the pedestal or the launch pad for these businesses to be able to take their business and scale it to the next level."

Vendors sold everything from clothing to herbal tea ahead of what's hopefully a very busy holiday shopping season.

"This time of year is very pivotal for small businesses," said event co-founder Tanisha Westbrook.

"A lot of times these businesses don't have the resources for marketing, the attention that they need for their businesses and this is an opportunity for them to get that," said Karen Curry, a former vendor who came to shop this year. "It means a lot. A lot of times these businesses don't get the support, the advertising, so events like this are really important."

