NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is hosting an event to distribute Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in North Nashville.

The event will be held at the Hadley Park Community Center located at 1037 28th Avenue N. from April 5 through 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The goal is to vaccinate 2,500 people.

J&J's vaccine only requires one dose. To sign up for the event, click here.