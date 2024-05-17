'Every sticker is a prayer': How stars on helmets are paying tribute to Asher Sullivan

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The orders are coming in so fast Jessica Hood can barely keep track.

"A hundred to Rockvale," said Hood, the owner of JM Embroidery. "A hundred to Stewarts Creek."

Only, what she's creating isn't for sale. It's to send a powerful message.

"There’s a lot more good people out there than maybe what we hear," said Hood.

Last week, Asher Sullivan, 10, became trapped in a storm drain. According to Asher's father, Rutherford County Schools Superintendent Jimmy Sullivan, doctors have determined Asher suffered from oxygen deprivation. The brain damage is so significant that a recovery isn't expected. That being said, the Sullivan family wants to exhaust all efforts before any difficult decisions are made.

To show support for the family, an Oakland High School softball coach reached out to Jessica with an idea.

"We would love something to go on the helmets of our ball players tonight for the district tournament," explained Hood.

So Jessica came up with a design for a sticker. She drew inspiration from Asher's favorite baseball team.

"Just the star that’s like the Vanderbilt logo, and instead of the V, we did an A for Asher," she said.

It's safe to say, the design has been a home run. So far, she's made 6,000 stickers and counting.

"Let’s get the word out to as many people as possible because by doing that, that’s one more prayer being sent up," said Hood.

Each sticker requires pretty meticulous work by hand.

"I call it weeding, you just take off what you don’t need," said Hood.

She's also vowed to offer all of the stickers at no cost to teams interested.

"I have no desire to profit from this. This to me is every sticker is a prayer," she said.

Jessica has become so passionate about this, that she'll even make in-person deliveries. NewsChannel 5 followed along as he made a delivery to Blackman High School's football team.

"It’s nice to finally meet you," Hood told Head Coach Matt Kriesky.

Then the two of them prayed over the stars.

"Father God, we definitely come to you for Asher. We pray for full healing, we do," prayed Hood.

If every star represents a prayer lifted up for Asher, the Sullivan family won't have to go far to see and feel the love.

A prayer vigil has been planned in Murfreesboro Saturday in honor of Asher Sullivan. It will be held at the Fountains at Gateway starting at 6 p.m.