Everybody Eats: Community groups work together to help feed families during summer break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an instant, good food can bring strangers together.

Smiles and recipe exchanges were in abundance during the first ever Everybody Eats Food Resource Fair.

It's an initiative that the organization Everybody vs. Racism recently formed to make sure families in Nashville have the essentials they need.

"Some of these families have a lot of little ones, a lot of children. And when they're out of school, they may not have access to the food like they did when they were in school," founder Dr. Gerald Onuoha, said.

The help comes during the summer months, where many families, no longer count with free and reduced lunches for kids. A situation, Onuoha, said he's all too familiar with.

"One of the things I think about all the time because I also grew up poor. And sometimes those church baskets that we got at church with the food in it made such a huge difference," he said.

The intention isn't to meet just one need, but many at once.

"Nobody is here to judge you. No one is here looking at you. We just want to make sure you have all the things that you need. And we're here to help you. That's why we brought so many people together that we know care about the community and that's why it's that vibe that you feel," he said.

A vibe, that families in attendance said makes them feel part of a community that cares about each other.

"The help that they give people that really need it is amazing. We were down to 4 diapers and we were able to get enough to last us another few weeks," attendee, Melissa Carl, said.

In total, around 200 families received free groceries, guaranteeing they'll be equipped to tackle new recipes this summer break.

Organizers said they plan to host a food resource fair four times a year in different neighborhood across Nashville.