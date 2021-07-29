Eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday; what to do if you still need help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly a year of a hold on evictions, the federal moratorium is ending this Saturday, and Metro leaders want to make sure those affected have all the resources they need.

Council Member Delishia Porterfield said Thursday that anyone who still needs rent assistance should contact the Metro Action Commission (MAC) and apply.

HERE'S HOW TO APPLY:

HOPE Rental Assistance Program

615-862-RENT (7368)

Online application: hope.nashville.gov

Porterfield said they’ve seen an excellent response from the MAC in terms of allocating these funds. She said so far, they’ve allocated $9 million of the current $20 million; however, they have a total of $58 million.

“We need more people applying for these funds,” said Porterfield.

If you’ve contacted MAC and haven’t heard back, make sure they have your correct information.

Porterfield said she’s also heard from some tenants that their landlords aren’t taking the money because they’re “looking for reasons" to evict the tenants. If your landlord isn’t accepting your payment, you should also contact MAC.

Additionally, you can apply for housing on Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hadley Park Community Center and the Madison Park Community Center.

Porterfield said nationwide, cities are about a 20% rate in getting funds out there. Comparatively, she said Metro is outpacing other cities at 58%.

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to extend the federal eviction moratorium and is urging states and localities to accelerate their efforts to disburse emergency rental assistance funds to those who need them.

The eviction moratorium has been in place in the U.S. over the course of the pandemic and has helped prevent struggling renters from being kicked out of their homes in the event that they can’t pay their rent.