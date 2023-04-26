Evolv technologies to potentially provide enhanced protection at Clarksville schools

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New technology could be coming to the Clarksville - Montgomery County School System to detect weapons on campus and protect students and staff.

It is called Evolv Technologies and CMCSS would be the first district in Tennessee to use it.

The district and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said over the past few months a study was done looking into how feasible metal detectors would be in schools including the cost and logistics.

Out of this study, it was decided Evolv technologies would be more feasible and a pilot program has been recommended.

Evolv detects weapons with enhanced sensors and artificial intelligence and does not make students stop as they come in like traditional methods such as bag checks and wanding students, so students can still have a positive, non-disruptive experience walking into schools while also being safe.

There are still some more logistics to work out to get a pilot program going, but if approved, the schools would start with mobile units that could be moved to multiple schools to see how smoothly it runs in different buildings.

The County Commission still has to approve this pilot program before it moves forward, but the sheriff's office has identified funding and said it is committed to enhancing security.