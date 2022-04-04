Ex-boyfriend of missing Florida woman arrested in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Florida has been arrested in Wilson County in connection to the disappearance of the mother of his child.

Marcus Spanevelo was arrested in Lebanon and after days of searching for 37-year-old Cassie Carli.

Authorities found her dead in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama and they think Spanevelo, her ex-boyfriend, could have something to do with it.

The Santa Rosa County, Florida sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant outside of Birmingham.

Carli was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child.

The sheriff said Spanevelo had a connection to the property where Carli’s body was found.

Authorities said the suspect has really been uncooperative with investigators throughout the case and they expect him to fight extradition.

Spanevelo is currently behind bars in Lebanon on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing person investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Carli's family is heartbroken.

"My sister, she just had that impact on people, and she loved her community and her community loved her back. I'm just humbled though. And forever grateful for everyone who helped bring her home,” said Raeann Carli, Cassie Carli's sister.

Investigators say Carli's daughter is safe.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the exact cause of death.