Ex-FBI agent offers tips to avoid scams pretending to be Super Bowl sportsbooks

With the Super Bowl ahead this weekend, an ex-FBI agent is warning about scams related to online betting sites.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the Super Bowl ahead this weekend, an ex-FBI agent is warning about scams related to online betting sites.

In the last few months, cybersecurity attacks have hit the top online sports books across the country, compromising thousands of emails.

Ex-FBI agent and cyber security expert Scott Augenbaum says that can set the stage for scammers looking to cash in, sending scam emails looking just like the ones those betting sites send, prompting you to enter your username and password, before draining your accounts.

"That's a challenge, that's why it works so well, because what are we looking for? We're looking for a deal — fear of missing out — a free bet,"

Experts say it's important to not click on links that appear as they could come from online betting sites, and instead, log on to the site or app directly.

They say it's also important to enable security measures like two-factor authentication on betting sites, prompting you to enter a code sent to your phone.

