Exactly who and how police are held accountable in Tennessee is under review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Independent investigations into alleged police misconduct could become a thing of the past in Tennessee.

A proposal drafted by two Republican state lawmakers would abolish community oversight boards and give the power to officials. SB0591/HB0764 was introduced by Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and freshman Rep. Elaine Davis, R-Knoxville.

Critics of the bill said it would open the door to police departments investigating external complaints made about their own police officers.

"I think there have been times where [police departments] have done a good job, but I think historically there's been this disproportionate ability to really hold their officers accountable," said Jill Fitcheard, the executive director of the Metro Nashville Community Oversight department.

Fitcheard, a former police officer, said she thinks this proposal would be a step backward.

"I think that what this legislation does is basically tells the people of Nashville and the state of Tennessee that we want less accountability. We want police to continue policing the way that they've been policing and we're not looking for reform. That's what it looks like to me," Fitcheard said.

There are oversight boards in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Sekou Franklin with the Tennessee State Conference of NAACP is worried if community oversight boards are abolished, any open investigations, including the Tyre Nichols' case, could go by the wayside.

"Civilian review board and oversight investigations around the country take such a long time to investigate and navigate. Sometimes a year. So the status of those investigations are also up in the air," said Sekou Franklin.

NewsChannel 5 asked the bill's author what was behind the legislation. In a statement, he said this bill aims to bring statewide standards to how they operate.

“Community oversight boards in general are a great concept and can benefit a community by improving transparency and accountability. On the other hand, there have been instances in Tennessee of board members over stepping their bounds and behaving in ways that hindered rather than enhanced certain investigations. This bill seeks to implement statewide standards as well as training for board members to ensure they’re qualified for the job and that oversight boards across the state effectively carry out their mission.”



Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon)